Excise team raid, 20 kg charas recovered, 2 accused arrested

Staff Reporter

Provincial Excise Intelligence team has a raid on Dhabay Jee Farm House and recovered 20 kilograms of charas arrested two accused from Raess Hoot Khan Baloch Goth, Gharo, District Thatta.

According to details, a provincial Excise Intelligence team led by AETO S M Sadeqin and Inspector Nisar Ahmed conducted a raid on Dhabay Jee Farm House Raess Hoot Khan Baloch Goth Gharo, district Thatta. During the raid, the team recovered 20 kilograms of Marijuana (charas) and arrested two accused Ajmair Khan s/o Akbar Khan and Muhammad Hayat s/o Muhammad Rafique Khan. In this regard, a case has been lodged against the accused and the investigation is underway.

The minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla appreciated the Excise team on conducting a successful raid and hoped that they will continue their raids against drug peddlers.

The minister said that it is our prime duty to keep our society free from drugs.