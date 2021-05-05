Excise Police seizes 300-kg Charas

The Excise Police District Central have achieved a major milestone in the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers on the instructions of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

According to details, after receiving a tip-off, Excise and Taxation Officer Zahoor Ahmad Mazari along with his team recovered 300 kg of chars from a car parked in Nazimabad area.

Director Excise and Narcotics Control Department Waheed Sheikh has said that the owners of the car will be traced soon.

He said the operation was carried out on a tip-off. Hopefully the accused would be reached soon.

In a statement, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated to the officers and staff of the Excise Police Central Karachi for seizing a large quantity of chars.

He said that it was very important to eradicate drug peddling at all levels as drugs were a poison for the younger .