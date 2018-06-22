Excise deptt warns tax defaulters

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation department warned the property tax defaulters to pay their dues before June 30 else strict action would be taken against them.

Director Excise Masood Bashir Waraich told APP that defaulters could face severe punishments, including imprisonment , seizure of their property,imposing of heavy fine, and increase surcharge on the due tax, if they failed to clear their dues.

He advised the residents to clear their pending dues before time,adding no relaxation would be given to anyone after the set deadline. Meanwhile Rawalpindi Cantonment Board spokesman Qaisar Mehmood told APP that the department has achieved 90 per cent target of property tax and remaining would be achieved till June 30.—APP