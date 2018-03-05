Excise Deptt installs computerized kiosks machines

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department has installed four computerized kiosk machines in Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Murree in Rawalpindi division to facilitate tax payers. Talking to APP, Excise and Taxation Officer, Admin, Numan Khan informed that the machines have been installed to facilitate the citizens in motor vehicle verification, professional tax assessment, self assessment and issuance of challans. He informed that Punjab government is taking solid steps for the facilitation of the citizens. The purpose of installing machines is to provide taxpayers an easy way to retrieve challan forms and assess different taxes.

The machines are being installed to minimize the interaction of the taxpayers with the E&T officials.—APP