Excise deptt challans 4154 vehicles of tax defaulters

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department, under a grand operation, issued challan slips to 4154 token tax defaulters’ vehicles during December. According to an Excise and Taxation Department spokesman, 4154 unregistered and token tax defaulters’ vehicles were issued challan slips in Rawalpindi district. The teams, comprising inspectors are regularly conducting raids and the vehicles of the rules violators are being challaned and impounded.

The teams checked thousands of vehicles during last month.—APP