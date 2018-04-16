Excise Deptt challans 3213 vehicles of tax defaulters

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi issued challan slips to 3213 token tax defaulters’ vehicles during March and recovered over Rs 8.4 million while the Rawalpindi division, collecting over Rs 3.186 billion succeeded to achieve overall 77 percent revenue target set by the Punjab government for 2017-18 financial year.

According to an Excise and Taxation Department spokesman, unregistered and token tax defaulters’ vehicles were checked during the operation in Rawalpindi district during last month.

The teams comprising inspectors conducted raids and the vehicles of the rules violators were challaned.

The teams checked over 6000 vehicles and also impounded a number of vehicles of the violators.

The owners of properties and vehicles have been directed to pay their taxes at the earliest else strict action against the defaulters would be taken under the law.

To a question he said, Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi Division has collected over Rs 3.186 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during last nine months.

The DG during a meeting held at Excise Office reviewed the tax recovery and issued directives to further enhance it.

Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Tanveer Abbas Gondal briefed the DG about steps taken to improve revenue collection.—APP