Excise dept to send smart vehicle registration cards at address of applicants

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation department Punjab on Sunday has clarified that smart vehicle registration cards will be sent through courier service at the addresses given by the applicants. According to a spokesman, the E&T Punjab introduced the smart card on Dec 18 for registration of vehicles and abolished the traditional vehicle registration books.

The new smart cards had replaced vehicle registration books, he said adding, the new vehicle registration system had been introduced for facilitation of citizens. The machines which were procured for the smart cards could prepare nearly 22,000 cards per day while at present 8000 registration books were being issued daily in the province, he added. The Punjab government has digitized the process of vehicle registration through this move. It has added benefits over the registration books including its reduced size.

These smart cards will be the size of a normal identity card unlike registration books which are always cumbersome to carry. Moreover, the authorities will not force anyone to replace their registration books with the smart cards. It will be up to the owner to avail the facility or not.

The cost of availing this smart card will be Rs 530. The officials of Excise and Taxation had been imparted special training in this regard. Smart card has a chip that will show its previous status.—APP

