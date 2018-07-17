Excise dept to decentralise motor registration system: Minister

Special Correspondent

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Public Health Engineering & Rural Development, Interprovincial Coordination and Excise & Taxation Mushtaq Ahmed Shah has asked Sindh Excise Department to establish Facilitation Centres / Registration Centres for the registration of the vehicles atleast at 5 points in Karachi.

The Minister called for establishing facilitation centres in the areas like North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Clifton and Defence to reduce the burden and the rush of the people at Civic Centre, Karachi.

This he said while paying surprise visit to Motor Vehicle Registration Office, Civic Centre, Karachi here on Monday, said a statement.

On this occasion Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar and Director General Excise & Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh were also present.

During his visit the Caretaker Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Shah enquired the people about the problems which they faced at the centre and directed to resolve the issues immediately.

He asked the officers to decentralize the Registration Process and to establish such centres at district levels to provide relief to the people and use modern techniques to come up to the expectations of the people.

Mushtaq Shah also directed the officers concerned to encourage the people to get their vehicles registered at regional headquarters so that the burden might be reduced at Karachi Centre.

On this occasion Director General Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the Minister that online payment of the taxes would be functional soon and the work was going on to complete the task at earliest. Mushtaq Shah also suggested to make more functional website of the Excise & Taxation department and to assign a focal person to redress the issues pertaining to modernize the department.

