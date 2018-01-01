Excise dept seals properties of tax defaulters

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department sealed 214 commercial and residential properties here during last week for non-payment of property tax while 243 unregistered and token tax defaulters’ vehicles were also issued challan slips.

According to Excise and Taxation department, the teams comprising inspectors under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officers (ETO) Property Tax, Zone one, Sohail Sabir and Zone two, Riaz Qureshi, are conducting raids and the properties of tax defaulters are being sealed.

The sources informed that the department also recovered property tax arrears amounting to millions during the campaign. The properties whose owners had not submitted their property tax dues were sealed in different areas.

The Excise and Taxation department during its special campaign launched on the directive of Director Excise and Taxation Tanveer Gondal also checking vehicles and recovering outstanding dues of token tax. Action in accordance with the law is being taken against the defaulters as well as without registration vehicles.

The teams checked over 1000 vehicles and challaned 243 while 82 vehicles were also impounded. The sources informed that the department is expecting to recover over Rs14 million arrears.

The owners of properties and vehicles have been urged to pay their taxes at the earliest else strict action against the defaulters would be taken under them.—APP