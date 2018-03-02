Excise dept. to establish Taxation Court: Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department will establish a Taxation Court to trial tax defaulters.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday, said a statement. Sindh Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem

Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

He asked the Director Taxes to hire a suitable private accommodation on rental basis for establishment.—APP

Related