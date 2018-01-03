Excise dept challans 1,377 vehicles for tax defaulting

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department under general hold up has issued challan slips to 1,377 token tax defaulters’ vehicles.

According to an Excise and Taxation Department spokesman, 1,377 unregistered and token tax defaulters’ vehicles were issued challan slips in four districts of the division.

The 12 teams constituted for Rawalpindi district on the directive of Director Excise, Tanveer Abbas Gondal under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Motor Vehicle, Masood Bashir Warriach checked vehicles’ documents on different roads.

The teams comprising inspectors are conducting raids and the vehicles of the rules violators are being challaned and impounded.

The teams checked over 4,000 vehicles and challaned 1,377 while a large number of vehicles were also impound-

ed.

He informed that the department is expecting to recover over Rs1.4 million arrears.

The owners of properties and vehicles have been urged to pay their taxes at the earliest else strict action against the defaulters would be taken under the law.—APP