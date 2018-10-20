Exchange rate fatalities make Rs1.1tr adding to external public debt

Staff Reporter

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that revaluation losses due to appreciation of international currencies against US dollar and depreciation of Pak Rupee against US dollar resulted in high growth in public external debt during 2017/2018.

“Out of Rs 2.0 trillion expansion in external public debt, around Rs 1.1 trillion was due to Pak Rupee depreciation against dollar and appreciation of major currencies against dollar,” the SBP said in its annual report 2017/2018 on Pakistan Economy.

In absolute terms, gross public debt reached Rs 25 trillion by end-June 2018, showing an increase of Rs 3.5 trillion during the last fiscal year.

More than half of this record accumulation in gross public debt in a single year was contributed by public external debt, which grew by 30.1 percent, the central bank added.

Most of the rise in public external debt came from fresh disbursements from China, foreign commercial banks and proceeds from Eurobond/ Sukuk issuance.

The State Bank said that the rising macroeconomic imbalances, the widening of twin deficits in particular, quickened the pace of debt accumulation.

The gross public debt grew by 16.6 percent during the last fiscal year, almost twice the rate of increase recorded in fiscal year 2016/2017.

As a result, the gross public debt rose by 5.6 percentage points to 72.5 percent of GDP by end-June 2018. Similar trends were observed in government debt – public debt minus government deposits held with the banking system.

“Thus, debt-to-GDP ratio remained higher than the 60 percent limit envisaged in the Fiscal Responsibility & Debt Limitation Act (FRDLA), 2005.”

The SBP stated that most of the fresh external loans were contracted on floating interest rates. Though a large share of external debt still comprises of concessionary loans from multilateral agencies, it may pose challenges for future debt servicing when looked in the context of the rising global interest rates and stressed external account position.

In addition, the rising share of external debt may intensify the revaluation impact in case of excessive exchange rate fluctuations. Interest payments on external debt have already started to rise owing to increase in stock of external debt and upward trend in LIBOR.

From the sustainability perspective, the solvency and liquidity ratios show deterioration, while indicators measuring servicing capacity show improvement due to both increase in exports and decline in debt servicing.

