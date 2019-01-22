Excessive use of gas heaters in rooms can cause health hazard

HEALTH experts on Tuesday warned citizens to take extra caution when trying to heat up their homes, with cold weather dipping down all across the country as this action can cause a number of death and health complications to them. Talking in an interview on a private TV news channel, they advised that day to day occurrence of gas leakage incidences can be avoided by making public aware of the preventive measures.

“Keeping a home warm isn’t as simple as the press of a button. It requires gas and using gas can be dangerous. If there’s a clog in the chimney or piping system, instead of removing carbon monoxide, it can blow it back into a home, Health expert Dr Javed Malik said.

Expert also say citizens should have their heating system checked annually to make sure everything is firing on all cylinders.

Expert said that burning smell is completely normal and nothing to worry about, but there are some instances where it can mean trouble.

He said, make sure that all the components like the heater, regulator and hose connectors of your unit are well-maintained. Do not use aerosols or flammable cleaning liquids or sprays in close proximity to the heater and avoid sitting or standing too close to your heater, it might feel nice but gas burns are no joke, he added.

As majority of the people use gas heaters in airtight rooms during the winter season which resulted in gas poisoning and might lead to death due to the absence of adequate fresh oxygen intake.

Expert mentioned the dryness appearance may be enhanced by using heaters and blowers and it could sometimes lead to eyes and skin irritations.

In case of eyes it may then lead to conjunctivitis while the skin can become itchy and then develop an allergy, Dr added.

While keeping heaters off may not be possible in the wake of severe cold conditions, he advised that a mug of water can be kept near the heater so that the temperature level of the room could maintained.

Dr Javed said that an individual is rendered completely helpless without feeling the harm thus becoming unconscious during sleep and ultimately die.

“If the level of carbon monoxide in a room goes above the `safe levels’, people with heart disease may get chest pain or angina,” he said adding smokers with heart disease are particularly at risk. “Young children and the elderly may also be affected,” he added. Be careful about using gas heater especially if anyone has heart disease asthma or is elderly he concluded.

