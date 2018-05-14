Excessive use of electronic gadgets is harmful

Experts say that they have discovered sleep problems in children. The cause is that using smart gadgets before going to bed make mind disturbed for almost an hour, So we should stop using any kind of smart device an hour before going to bed. Guidelines need to be established including banning TVs from bedrooms in order to help children get the sleep they need. The research, published in the online journal BMJ Open (CORR), was based on almost 16 to 19 years old. The study revealed that if teenagers used a device during the day and in the hour before bedtime there was a heightened risk of taking longer than 60 minutes to get to sleep. In particular, use of a computer, smart phone or Mp3 player in the hour before bedtime was significantly associated with taking longer to fall asleep. Total daytime screen use of more than four hours was linked to an almost 50% greater risk of taking longer than 60 minutes to fall asleep. And a total of more than two hours of screen time after school was strongly linked to shorter sleep duration. Teens who used four or more devices were 26% more likely to take 60 or more minutes to fall asleep than those who used just one. The current recommendation is not to have a TV in the bedroom. It seems, however, that there may be other electronic devices exerting the same negative influence on sleep, such as PCs and mobile phones. The results confirm recommendations for restricting media use in general.

NEHA FATIMA

Via email

