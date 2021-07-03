Excessive power outages ended in most areas: Hammad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Saturday said that the excessive power outages ended in most parts of the country after regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supply was restored to 80 percent.

“RLNG flows restored to 80%. Zero forced/unannounced load shedding in most areas since 5 pm yesterday i.e. 3rd day of dry docking,” the federal minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Hammad in a follow-up tweet said that the six-day challenging period reduced to three days was made possible by seamless coordination between petroleum and power divisions.

He also credited Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited) for providing valuable support and teamwork.

On Friday, Hammad had said that the authorities have to start the process of dry docking of the RLNG terminals on Wednesday resulting in suspension of gas supply to the power sector for two days. “However, 40% RLNG is already in the system,” he

added.

The minister had said due to reduced inflow of water, Tarbela Dam is also producing just 20% to 25% of its capacity.

“The water flows will improve in a few days and Tarbela Dam will also start producing up to 75% of its capacity,” he added.

In view of a shortage of gas, the energy ministry on June 28 issued a no-objection certificate to power producers to import furnace oil – which is likely to increase the cost of electricity.

Hammad said the present government is running only one fourth of the power plants on furnace oil which is far less when compared to the use of furnace oil during the PML-N government.

“We are gradually limiting the use of furnace oil,” he added. He said in the next 8 years, 26,000MW will be included in the system.

The minister said the country right now faces a shortfall between 1,500MW to 600MW. He said the country has never seen such a high demand for electricity.

On Friday, various parts of the country continued to witness unannounced load shedding. According to some sources in the Power Division, the power shortfall stayed at around 6,000MW.

They said currently the electricity demand is 25,000MW while

the country is generating 19,000MW.

Right now, 4,000MW is being generated through hydel power; the government’s thermal power plants are generating 2,000MW while independent power producers are making 13,000MW.