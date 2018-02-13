Excellence in education sector is top priority

Abbottabad

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbassi Monday said the federal government would try every course of action to achieve excellence in education sector on priority basis. He said this while addressing Prime Minister Laptop scheme distribution ceremony here at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST).

He said that AUST is his dream institution and he worked hard to bring funds and other facilities for the varsity. The Deputy Speaker maintained that this institution would be the prime University of the Pakistan where thousands of the students would get the knowledge and serve the nation. He said that federal government professes the responsibility of the higher education and spending a huge amount for the uplifting of education sector. Addressing the students, the deputy speaker said that whenever you would get a chance to go abroad you would find Pakistani engineers, doctors, and scientists which is a hounour for the nation.

Earlier, deputy speaker distributed 113 laptops amongst the students of AUST in an impressive ceremony held in the university auditorium.—APP