Excellence Delivered partners with Sky electricon SAP Business One project

Sky electric (Pvt) Ltd. has joined hands with Excellence Delivered (ExD) to adopt SAP Business One modules to their on-going operation. The kick-off ceremony took place at the Sky electric Head Office in Islamabad.

In undertaking this project, ExD will be implementing the modules for key business processes includingFinancials, Procurement, Inventory, Production, Sales, CRM, Service, and ExD HRMS.

“The industry in Pakistan is developing at an incredible rate and it is important for businesses to be on the cutting edge of technology to stay competitive. It has always been our aim to ensure that our partners are able to perform at their best and attain sustainable growth. We look forward to continuing our success in such projects with Sky electric,” said Mr. Wasil Amjad, COO of ExD.

Among the attendees Mr. Ashar Aziz – Chairman, Mr. Amin Sukhera – CEO, Mr. Wasim Khan and Project Manager SAP, Muhammad Imran were present from Sky electric while Mr. Wasil Amjad – COO and Mr. Hannan Javed – Manager Sales represented ExD.

