Excel Labs, IUB sign MoU

Our Correspondent Bahawalpur

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Islamia University Bahawalpur, Department of Physiology and Excel Labs.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will continue to co-operate and Both BS students and Upcoming MPhil scholars of the department will benefit in this mutual collaboration.

On the occasion, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Zahid Qazi, Regional Manager South Punjab Excel Labs signed the Memorandum.

Chairman Department of Physiology Dr. Umer Farooq presented the progress of the department to the Worthy Vice Chancellor which was appreciated.

Nasir Shabbir Area Coordinator Excel Labs and Dr. Abid Shehzad Director International Linkages were also present on the occasion.