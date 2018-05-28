Exams in Ramazan

Nearly all educational institutions in Pakistan are running in current extreme hot weather. Despite the Ramazan, students are compelled to take regular classes and exams. Living so far from the university, the last week which I spent in going to university was not less than any torment. The extreme hot sunny days made fasts difficult for me.

I could barely walk in the scorching heat. The entire viva, presentations, quizzes and assignments were over-loaded upon us in the last week of the semester. And now, we’ll take the final exams. It is requested to university authorities to ensure a month leave, as it is not easy for the students living in far-away places from university to come and take exams.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

Related