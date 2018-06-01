Exams and Ramazan

I want to draw attention towards a critical situation. Most of the universities are taking exams in Ramadan which has caused a lot of trouble for students. Along with the rigorous study for exams, students have to fast and fulfil obligatory and non-obligatory prayers. Pakistan is a Muslim country and these universities are Islamic universities. They should be taking steps and organize strategies to provide their students solution for this.

Exams could have taken after Ramadan but professors may have planned to go on summer vacation after Ramadan. It’s not their concern how students are doing in exams or how even if they are learning anything or not. They require thinking selflessly because students are future of this country. Great teachers, professors and educational institutions think for the betterment of students not just for their selves.

SEHAR MAQSOOD

Karachi

