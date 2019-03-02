Examinations expertise

No doubt exams play a significant role in nurturing of a student’s life but these days examinations are getting rough and tough. New Pakistan seems pretty much optimistic and passionate when it comes to educate our youth, so why not to redeem our examination system across the country. One of CSS aspirants wrote in a newspaper about tough ordeal while taking FPSC exam. It might be a state of shock for any reasonable person.

Developed world has moved from hard work to smart work. Because the time is short and competition is cut-throat. Hence, the current government should prioritise such crucial affairs within its first and foremost category.

MUHAMMAD LUQMAN KAKAR

Islamabad

