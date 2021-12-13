Examination system being reformed on modern lines

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Humayun Yasir Sarfaraz on Monday said that plans were being made to reform the examination system on modern lines.

While addressing the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected officials of Employees Welfare Association of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(RBISE), the Minister said that instead of taking a test of student’s memory, the examination process should be of checking creativity, decision making and critical thinking of the student.

He said that presently IT industry in Punjab needed 30,000 professionals, but graduates of the required qualifications were not available and keeping these realities in mind, plans were being made to reform the education and examination system.