Exam pressure causing mental health problems among youngsters

EATING disorders and self-harm are some of the consequences as students struggle to cope with the “enormous exam pressures” to succeed, specialist warned on Sunday. Talking to private news channel Child Psychologist Dr Shahzad Ikram said children and young people are suffering from increasingly high levels of school-related anxiety and stress, disaffection and mental health problems.

“Students experience higher levels of stress, anxiety, depression, fear, hopelessness and rage than ever before during this time period. Exam time can be painful for so many,” said child Psychologist.

Aside from psychological troubles, pressure can lead to burn-out and backfire on the pupil who can then give up and lose interest, he said.

“So they feel under great pressure to get top grades first time round – retakes are not an option as this is the final year of lower tuition fees before they increase” .

“Increasing pressure and stress will have an adverse affect on many young people leading to a range of mental health problems including self harm, eating disorders and depression. “For a child who has problems in other areas of their life, such as family breakdown or friendship issues, exams can be the ‘last straw’.

He suggested that we need to do much more to protect young people, help them to develop resilience and support them when they find life hard to cope with.

Family breakdown, target-setting by schools, reasons why a growing number of youngsters are more vulnerable than ever and prone to mental health problems, he added.

He advised students to devise a work-rest balance, get adequate sleep and maintain a healthy diet that will translate into a positive lifestyle. The psychologist recommends various coping strategies to tackle stress, including a practice known as ‘mindfulness.’ Mindful awareness, rather than anxious responding, helps a child to positively alter their mind set, he said, adding, fear of failure is also contributing to rising levels of anxiety amongst young students, she believes and resilience to not doing as well as hoped for is paramount for the well-being of children.

