Ex-teacher booked for ‘raping’ students

After videos and pictures emerged on social media showing a retired teacher and tutor allegedly raping children in Khairpur, the ThariMirwah police registered a case against the suspect, who is reportedly the father of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf office-bearer. According to the FIR, Z* told the police that his 10-year-old son S*, who studies in Grade 6, had been sexually assaulted by his tutor, Sarang Shar. He added that Sarang managed to escape when he and two other relatives went to find him and had not been arrested yet. Z has said that he had also received a video clip that had gone viral on social media on Wednesday, showing S being raped by Sarang. “I was horrified to see the video,” said the helpless father, who is a driver by profession and originally from Karachi. “A teacher is supposed to build his students’ careers but this one destroyed my child’s life.” He explained that S had recently joined Sarang’s tuition centre during the lockdown. “My son’s school was closed, so I thought it was a good idea to send him to a tuition centre instead. But this man is not a teacher, he is an animal.” Stating that his son was traumatised, Z demanded justice for S. He added that senior police officials, including Khairpur SSP Aamir Saud Magsi and DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi, had contacted him with assurances of tracing Sarang soon.