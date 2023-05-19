Ex-Sindh governor Imran Ismail arrested amid nationwide crackdown on PTI

LAHORE – Law enforcers on Friday detained former Sindh governor and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in the provincial capital Karachi.

Imran Ismail, a key aide of Imran Khan, was detained into custody from the Defence 8 area of the port city while the whereabouts of the defiant leader remain unknown.

Pakistan Tehreek e ­Insaf confirmed Imran’s detention, saying the ‘fascism of this regime is completely unprecedented and shameful’. The Brother of the former governor also confirmed his arrest. He mentioned that SSP Kemari held his brother, and shifted him to an unknown place.

The PTI leader from the Sindh chapter is the latest member of PTI who has been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) after Imran Khan’s arrest.

As the government tightened the noose against the key opposition party, the former ruling party demanded the government to release all leaders immediately.

Amid the widespread crackdown, Ali Zaidi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, and Adeel Ahmad had already been arrested.