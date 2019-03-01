Ex-servicemen laud role of govt, military

Rawalpindi

On the night of February 25/26 the Indian Air Force (IAF) intruded in Azad Kashmir near Balakot at 0255 hours and the moment they crossed the LOC they were challenged by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets.

Having sensed the danger of interception, the IAF jets jettisoned their weapons and fuel tanks and escaped into their territory. The bold action by Pakistan Air Force jets forced IAF intruders to abort their mission and run away.

On February 27, a bold response from Pakistan was launched by the gallant PAF targeting six points across the LOC, but did not intentionally destroy the targets.

In the process two Indian jets were shot down and a pilot was captured. It was a measured response to make India understand Pakistan’s operational capability.

The Prime Minister in his address to the nation very correctly conveyed to the Indian leadership our emphasis for peace and stability in the region. Pakistan Ex Servicemen Society (PESS) has strongly condemned the cowardly act of India. Indian Prime Minister Modi has gone crazy as Indian elections were approaching. He was risking the very stability of this Region. Modi Government has crossed the limits of atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir. The World Community is gradually waking up to these grave human rights violations. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp