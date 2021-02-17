Ex-senator Yasmeen Shah handed two-year jail term over fake BA degree

KARACHI – A sessions court in Badin on Wednesday handed down two-year jail term to former senator Yasmeen Shah over submitting a fake degree of BA for taking part in Senate polls 2003.

Shah, who has been shifted to Distric Jail Hyderabad to serve her prison term, was also slapped with Rs50,000 fine.

The former lawmaker was elected to the upper house of the parliament on PML-Q ticket in 2003. She later jumped the ship from the Chaudhry Shujat Hussain-led part to join the Pakistan Peoples Party in 2015.

Former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza had challenged the validity of Shah’s degree in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The election body had disqualified Yasmeen Shah, withdrawing all perks. It also sent a reference against the lawmaker in the sessions court over holding fake degree.