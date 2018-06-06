Ex-SBP Governor made caretaker Finance, Planning minister

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, a renowned economist and former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Tuesday took oath as member of the caretaker federal cabinet, and has been given portfolio of Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Statistics as well as Planning, Development and Reform.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar was among the six-member caretaker cabinet, to whom President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath here Tuesday.

The new caretaker set up will serve until a new government is elected through the 2018 general election scheduled for July 25.

Dr. Shahshad Akhtar has also been given additional charges of Ministries of Commerce and textile; and Industries and Production.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar was an under-secretary-general of the UN and currently serving as the 10 executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

Earlier, she took over as first woman Governor, State Bank of Pakistan on 2nd January, 2006 for a three-year term, according to official sources. Dr. Akhtar. Prior to her appointment as SBP Governor, she has been serving the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as its Director General, Southeast Asia Department since January, 2004. Earlier, she was Deputy Director General of the Department. She also held the position of Director, Governance, Finance and Trade Division for East and Central Asia Department of ADB.

Dr. Akhtar began her career in ADB in 1990 and rose to the position of Manager in 1998 after serving as Senior and Principal Financial Sector Specialist.

She has been ADB’s Coordinator for APEC Finance Ministers Group from 1998-2001 and has served on a number of ADB committees including the Reorganization Committee, Appeals Committee and Oversight Committee etc.

She has interfaced and represented the Asian Development Bank at the Bank for International Settlements and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

She has developed a broad regional expertise in financial and economic matters of Central Asian Republics & Southeast Asia including the People’s Republic of China.

Before joining the ADB, Dr. Akhtar worked for 10 years as an Economist in the World Bank’s Resident Mission in Pakistan.