Ex-Punjab Governor Latif Khosa’s house comes under attack in Lahore

LAHORE – Former governor and estranged PPP leader Sardar Latif Khosa’s house in the provincial capital comes under attack in the wee hours on Friday.

The legal expert told the media that several bullets were fired at his residence and a bullet injured his driver identified as Javed, who was shifted to a local hospital for medical aid.

As Khosa updated the cops, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cant. Owais Shafiq arrived at the location and investigators collected the evidence and gets CCTV footage for the probe.

The senior advocate of the Supreme Court said unidentified assailants shots fire at the door of the house and managed to escape. He mentioned listening to a client’s case at the time of the gun attack.

He said the bullets fired from an assault rifle pierced through the gate and hit his parked vehicle.

Several leaders including Aitzaz Ahsan denounced the attack on Latif Khosa’s house.

Earlier this year, son of Latif Khosa Balakh Sher Khosa survived a gun attack in Lahore when two gunmen opened fire at Balakh’s vehicle, wounding him in the arm in Iqbal Town, Lahore.