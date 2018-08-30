Ex-PPP MPA Babul Bhayo sent on remand

Accountability Court on Wednesday sent former PPP MPA, Babul Bhayo on remand till September 10.

During the hearing of the case counsel of Babul Bhayo said NAB has taken two vehicles of his client into custody, which are not property in the case.

NAB replied in the court that two vehicles taken into custody are property in the case.

Babul Bhayo was arrested by NAB earlier today in the alleged illegal transaction of 56lacs from his account.

Mir Babul Bhayo was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from Karachi—INP

