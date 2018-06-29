Ex- PML-N MNA disqualified for five years in Kasur anti-judiciary rally case

KASUR : Lahore High Court on Friday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) former MNA Sheikh Waseem for five years in a case pertaining to anti-judiciary rally in Kasur.

He has also been sentenced to one-month imprisonment along with three other suspects.

A full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi announced verdict reserved on June 26.

The four accused were arrested after the court orders. They have also been fined Rs 1,00,000 by LHC.

MNA Sheikh Waseem was also PML-N’s candidate from NA-137 constituency. Meanwhile, LHC announced to release ex-MPA Naeem Safdar and ex-chairman Kasur Municipality Haji Ayaz.

The suspects were accused of organising a rally after the Supreme Court banned former premier Nawaz Sharif from contesting elections for life.

Earlier on April 13, some PML-N leaders and workers used allegedly abusive language against the apex court and security agencies.