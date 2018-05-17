Ex-PM Jamali resigns from NA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali announced his resignation from the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking in the NA, Jamali, who hails from Balochistan’s Jaffarabad district, said that if the prime minister and opposition leader are unhappy with the National Accountability Bureau chairman’s performance, then they should resign as the NAB chief was appointed after their mutual consultation.

He also criticised the federal government over its failure to allocate adequate resources for Balochistan in the federal budget.