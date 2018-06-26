Ex-PM Gillani conditionally allowed to contest elections

MULTAN : Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Yusuf Raza Gillani has been conditionally allowed to contest the upcoming elections.

Appellate tribunal judge Qazi Amin Ahmed was hearing objections raised against acceptance of Gillani’s nominations papers over the waiver of loans case.

Gillani was conditionally allowed to contest after his agriculture lands in Rajanpur was kept as collateral with the court.

Speaking after the verdict, Gillani said that who were fled from court hearings resorted to such tactics against him but failed.

Predicting that he would win the elections with a huge margin, Gilani also claimed he restored the constitution. “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created the constitution, but I restored it,” he claimed.

He said the objections against nominations papers are always raised, cases were made against him but he was acquitted on all occasions, and his opponents faced defeat and disappointments.

A few days ago, Gilani had said that the PPP would face the biggest brunt if elections were postponed, adding that the party was prepared to contest the elections scheduled for July 25.

Gilani is contesting from NA-158 Multan. His sons Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ali Haider Gilani, and Ali Musa Gillani are also contesting the upcoming elections.

Gilani did not contest the previous election as he was disqualified for five years by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case.