Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif spends Shab-e-Qadr at Prophet’s Mosque

JEDDAH – Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif spent Shab-e-Qadar at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah.

Sharif, 73, was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other party leaders who joined the party supremo at Islam’s second holiest site for Laylat al-Qadr, which according to Muslims is the blessed night when the first verses of Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

It was reported that PML-N leaders offered nawafil at Riazul Jannah, one of the most sacred places in Masjid e Nabwi, where he prayed for the prosperity of South Asian nation, which is facing several crises.

Sharif’s daughter and party Vice President Maryam Nawaz shared snap in which she can be seen standing close to the Roza-e-Rasool.

Muslims all across the globe congregated at Mecca and Madina to spend the most blessed night of the Holy Month, reports suggest that over 2 millions Muslim pray in Masjid Al Haram.

Earlier this month, Sharif and his family members performed Umrah with royal protocol given to state guests who visited the Kingdom at the invitation of the Saudi government. A clip doing rounds on the internet shows a seasoned politician doing Tawaf under a multi-layer of security personnel who escorted him and his family members as Islam’s holiest site saw a huge inflow of passengers.

Former premier landed at Jeddah airport from Britain, where he was welcomed by son Hassan Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz, and other family members. Former PM is likely to meet key officials during his stay. Sharif will also stay in Doha for a few days before returning to the UK after Eidul Fitr.