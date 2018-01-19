Ex-PAEC chairman Dr Ishfaq passes away

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Eminent national scientist and former Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, NI, HI, SI passed away on Thursday. He was 87 and has left behind a wife and two sons.

Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad was suffering from pneumonia and was receiving medical treatment for it. Dr Ishfaq was born in Gurdaspur, British India, on Nov 3, 1930. He did his M. Sc from the Government College, Lahore, and was awarded the roll of honour. He received his PhD from the University of Montreal, Canada. He did his postdoctoral research at the prestigious Niels Bohr Institute at Sorbonne.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on behalf of the entire nation, have expressed deepest condolences on the passing away of Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, opposition leader Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Strategic Plans Division Lt. Gen Sarfraz Sattar, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Muhammad Naeem and several prominent national figures have also sent condolence messages to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Dr. Ishfaq.

Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad played leading role in the achievement of Pakistan’s nuclear capability and development of the country’s nuclear programme.

As Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Dr Ahmad played a leading role in conducting Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests in 1998. He also pioneered and led various important programmes in nuclear power, agriculture, health care, research and development, including the establishment of various cancer treatment centres in Pakistan. He played a key role in establishing Pakistan’s civilian nuclear power plants at Chashma and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad had served as Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (1991-2001), Senior Member, PAEC (1988-1991), Member PAEC (1976-1988), Director, Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Sciences and Technology (1971-1976) and Director, Atomic Energy Centre, Lahore (1969-1971). Dr Ishfaq received several prestigious awards for his outstanding contribution. in the field of science and technology, including Nishan-i-Imtiaz (1998); Hilal-i-Imtiaz (1995); Sitara-i-Imtiaz (1989); Gold Medal, Pakistan Academy of Sciences (1998); Gold Medal, Institute of Leadership Management (1998); Gold Medal, Society of Engineering.