EX Nazim joins PTI

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The former Taluka Nazim and former district general secretary Pakistan People’s Party joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] after having serious reservations with party leadership, it was learnt on Friday.

Agha Israr Khan Pathan confirmed and said that Amajad Khan Pathan has joined PTI after meeting with Dr Arif Alvi, PTI designated president of Pakistan, adding Amjad Khan Pathan commenced his career from grass rout level with Pakistan People’s Party as party worker and became Chairman UC Sultan-Kot, has also been Taluka President, District General Secretary Shikarpur during local government elections during 2001 PPPP won only one seat and he was elected as Taluka Nazim Shikarpur during 2001 to 2005. After the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohattarma Benazir Bhutto he has severe reservations with party leaderships for neglecting senior party workers and joining of seasonal politician in Shikarpur.

