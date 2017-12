Staff Reporter

Karachi

A retired officer of the Pakistan Navy was shot dead on Friday evening in the metropolis’ Malir area. The attack on the retired officer, Mohammad Khan Jamali, occurred in the Memon Goth area. SSP Malir Rao Anwar said the victim was a native of Hyderabad and lived in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The police official added that the attack occurred when Jamali was on his way to Hyderabad and the attack seems a result of personal enmity. The retired officer was shot with 9mm pistols.