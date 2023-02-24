Ex-NAB DG’s reply in Tayyaba case ‘unsatisfactory’

The investigation officer in Tayyaba Gul’s defamation case against former director general National Accountability Bureau Shehzad Salim has said that the latter has failed to give satisfactory answers during questioning. In the report submitted in the district court of Islamabad on Thursday, the IO said prima facie this vindicated Tayyaba’s viewpoint.

The report further said that both the complainant and the defendant were summoned for questioning. “And it was then that Tayyaba told the interrogators that she had been arrested by the NAB in 2019. Later the court acquitted her due to lack of evidence,” read the report.

Quoting the complainant, the IO said that she had accused former NAB DG of running a campaign against her on social media as well as maligning her on TV talk shows. “Tayyaba accused Salim of using derogatory words for her, which caused her mental agony,” the officer said.