Ex- MQM-London worker shot dead

Unidentified persons shot dead a former MQM-London member in Ancholi area of Karachi on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Furqan Abul Hasan, who was a former member of MQM-London and was said to have been involved in a number of cases.

According to the police, Furqan was shot dead in a targetted killing with a 9mm pistol.An investigation into the incident has been initiated

