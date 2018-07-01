Daily Pakistan Observer -

Ex- MQM-London worker shot dead

Unidentified persons shot dead a former MQM-London member in Ancholi area of Karachi on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Furqan Abul Hasan, who was a former member of MQM-London and was said to have been involved in a number of cases.
According to the police, Furqan was shot dead in a targetted killing with a 9mm pistol.An investigation into the incident has been initiated

