Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MPA Rana Muhammad Tajammul Hussain leader passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday.

According to details, Rana Tajammul Hussain suffered heart attack which proved fatal and he expired before could be provided medical treatment.Funeral prayers of the deceased was offered at his native town in village Dhudial of district Chakwal and a large number of people including party leadership attended the funeral prayers.

