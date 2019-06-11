A former member provincial assembly (MPA) belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) beat up police officials deployed on duty outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office.

Former PML-N MPA Farzana Butt was caught on camera pushing the policemen and slapping them as she protested against Hamza Shahbaz’s arrest.

The police officials, however, did not respond to the misbehavior of the female MPA. The video of Farzana Butt misbehaving with police officials is going viral on social media.

NAB arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz from inside the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two cases regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means on Tuesday.

A NAB team left the court with Hamza, who was then taken to the Thokar Niaz Baig offices of the accountability watchdog.

The arrest took place after a two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, dismissed the bail applications filed by Hamza after his (Hamza’s) lawyer opted to withdraw the bail pleas in the two corruption cases.

Hamza, the son of PML-N president and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, is facing inquiries in the cases related to Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means. His arrest comes a day after former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in Islamabad.—INP