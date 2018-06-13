Ex-MNA Syed Inayat Ali Shah joins PPP

Former Member National Assembly (MNA) from Chiniot Syed Inayat Ali Shah called on President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore and joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Amir Fida Paracha, Hasan Murtaza, Syed Ali Raza, Kalim Ali, Malik Khalil and Syed Aseer Abbas were also present on the occasion.

Asif Zardari warmly welcomed Syed Inayat Ali Shah in the Party.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Inayat Ali Shah said that he regards PPP as his home and he is delighted to be back.—INP

