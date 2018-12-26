Ex-MNA Ali Raza Abidi shot dead

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Unidentified armed men gunned down former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Raza Abidi here on Tuesday and fled the scene. According to SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah, unknown miscreants sprayed bullets at car of Ali Raza Abidi outside his residence in Khyaban-e-Ittehad Karachi when he was returning home after visiting a relative.

As a result of firing, the former MNA was critically injured and the assailants fled the scene.

He was rushed to Jinnah Hospital where despite all out efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. Ali Raza Abidi remained affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, but had resigned from basic membership of the party in September 2018 citing “personal reasons”.

