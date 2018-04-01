Ex-MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka quits PTI

MPA Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan joins PML-Q

Staff Reporter

Pakpattan/Islamabad

Former MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka announced on Saturday of quitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MPA Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan also of PTI joined Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Saturday.

“I am bidding farewell to PTI,” Ahmed Raza Maneka said during a news conference in Pakpattan. “I do not want to serve as a PTI worker anymore.”

Ahmed Raza was serving as the president of PTI’s Pakpattan chapter. While expressing his reservation with the leadership of the party, Ahmed Raza said PTI Chairperson Imran Khan would never meet any local leader whenever he would come to Pakpattan.

The leadership is not aware of its team, the former MNA added.

He added that other local leaders of the party have also decided to resign. The defecting party leader said he would definitely contest the elections and would give his plan of action in a few days.

Ahmed Raza is the son of former federal minister Mian Ghulam Muhammad Maneka. He served as MNA from 2002-2007 and was also the chairperson of Standing Committee on Cabinet during his tenure.

Meanwhile, MPA Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan joined Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Saturday. The MPA, who was recently part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and his allies met PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat at his residence in Islamabad.

Wajih-uz-Zaman was elected from Mansehra on a Pakistan Muslim League-N ticket but was expelled from the PML-N in 2015 on disciplinary grounds. However, the MPA claimed he voluntarily left the party one and a half years ago as party leaders “didn’t listen” to him.

The disgruntled leader then joined the PTI, but parted ways with the party saying, “No PTI representative in KP is following the party’s ideology.” He lamented, “Today, people like Amir Liaquat are joining PTI.” Explaining his reason for quitting the parties, Wajih-uz-Zaman said he never got a chance to prove himself in PML-N or PTI. “When I was in PML-N, Nawaz Sharif didn’t shake hands with me for three years,” he said.

Regarding the PTI chief the MPA said, “Imran Khan doesn’t respect anyone but himself.” Further speaking to the media on the occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat said, “Anyone who is a Pakistani is a member of PML-Q.”