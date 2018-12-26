Ex-minister’s son held for torturing servant

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former Federal Minister Siddiq Kanjo’s son Ameen Kanjo was taken into custody from the premises of the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Tuesday on the directives of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar for allegedly torturing two female domestic workers.

Headed by Justice Nisar, a bench of the apex court took up a case relating to violence inflicted on two girls by their employer. The victim girls’ parents – Rafique and her spouse Shehnaz – alleged before the bench that Ameen Kanjo accused their daughters Yasmeen and Saima of theft and then subjected them to physical torture. The top adjudicator directed the police to arrest Mr Kanjo from the court premises.

