Ex-minister’s brother thrashes driver

Okara

A van driver was subjected to cruelty by former provincial minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani’s brother Pir Hamid Ali Shah in Okara after he overtook his Jeep on the road. The incident took place in Okara’s area Hujra Shah where Hamid Ali Shah beat up a van driver severely and also hit some students inside the van only because the van driver overtook his vehicle.

Enraged Hamid, after seeing the van overtaking him, brought his Jeep ahead of the van to stop it and then thumped the driver and also slapped some students. Seeing the abrupt action of the citizens against him, Hamid fled the scene in students’ van, leaving his Jeep behind in the middle of the road. The residents of the area heavily protested and demanded stern action against Hamid Ali Shah.—INP

