Ex-MD of PSO declared fugitive in LNG case

Islamabad

An accountability court of Islamabad has declared Shahidul Islam, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), a proclaimed offender in a case pertaining to the LNG scam that also involved former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The accountability judge ordered the authorities concerned to block his national identity card. The decision to start the proceedings of proclamation of the accused was taken after a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the judge that the accused had fled abroad. The prosecutor said the accused had intentionally flown out of the country to avoid the trial proceedings. Meanwhile, the bureau has decided to move an application in the accountability court seeking its permission to seize all moveable and immoveable assets of the former PSO MD in the country. –INP