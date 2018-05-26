Ex-ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani summoned by GHQ for co-authoring book with ex-RAW chief

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Observer): The army has summoned the former chief of the country’s elite intelligence agency (ISI) to present an explanation after he co-authored a controversial book with a former Indian intelligence chief.

The announcement came just after midnight when DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted that former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani was being summoned to General Headquarters on May 28.

“He will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in the book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution [is being] taken as [a] violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel,” Gen Ghafoor added.

Gen Durrani has co-authored ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’ with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat and Indian journalist Aditya Sinha.

Gen Durrani made certain observations including a claim that then Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was fully onboard regarding the US Navy Seals operation against Osama Bin Ladin in Abbottabad and that a special deal was struck between the US and Pakistani governments in this regard.

GHQ had serious reservations over some of the contents of the book, declaring them unverified and incompatible to the reality.

Gen Durrani also suggested that Pakistan has mishandled the case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jhadav, and claimed he would eventually be handed over to India.

Because of this reason Gen Durrani was asked to clarify his position in the context of the military code of conduct that bars any serving or retired military official from making remarks that compromise the country’s national security.

The development came after several people including politicians questioned how a retired general could co-author a book with a former RAW chief.