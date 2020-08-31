Ex- Indian president Mukherjee dies

New Delhi

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive this month, for Covid-19, died on Monday after weeks in the hospital. He was 84. New Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research And Referral) said earlier in the day that Mukherjee had gone into a septic shock after coming down with a lung infection. His medical condition had declined since Sunday, it added. The former college teacher and journalist lacked a grassroots political base, but held more than a dozen federal portfolios between 1973 and 2012, ranging from commerce and finance to defence and foreign affairs.