Ex-Governor Satya Pal has exposed Indian conspiracies: Behl

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Advocate Davinder Singh Bahl has said that the former Governor of Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, has exposed the Indian conspiracies in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Davinder Singh Bahl in a statement issued in Jammu said it has become clear from the interview of Satya Pal Malik that how the RSS-trained fascist Modi government is trying to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris through nefarious conspiracies in IIOJK and to blame the neighboring country.

He strongly condemned these disgusting tactics of India and said that India could not suppress the struggle of the Kashmiri people with such cheap means. He added that the interview of the former governor should open the eyes of the international community as to how Narendra Modi created the Pulwama drama and blamed it on Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is a sincere friend of Kashmiris and it supports the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people, so India hatches such conspiracies to defame Pakistan through its nefarious tactics.

Davinder Singh Bahl said that Narendra Modi had also attacked the special status of Kashmiris in flagrant violation of international law. These heinous conspiracies of the Indian rulers have exposed the ugly face of Indian democracy to the international community, he maintained.—INP